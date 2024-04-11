Travis Scott-linked companies, Apple remain on Astroworld suit while Drake dismissed, judge rules

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge ruled rapper Travis Scott's companies and high-tech giant Apple will remain on a lawsuit filed by victims of the deadly Astroworld Festival.

ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle reported Monday's ruling from a Harris County district judge that whittled down the number of defendants in the civil lawsuit but left in tech giant Apple and several of Scott's companies.

Eyewitness News also found in court documents that Drake, who was a previously unannounced performer at the concert, was dismissed from the lawsuit on Wednesday.

The Chronicle reported that the Canadian rapper argued he had nothing to do with the festival's planning or management.

In June of last year, a grand jury declined to indict Travis Scott in the criminal investigation. Ultimately, they returned six no-bill decisions, meaning no criminal charges would be pursued.

The tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld Fest shocked the world.

The massive lawsuit is one of several filed in the wake of the 2021 tragedy that killed 10 people and injured hundreds more at NRG Park.

The victims, with the youngest just 9 years old, all died of compression asphyxiation, the medical examiner ruled. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals.

A month later, Houston police released a final detailed report into the concert. The report contains timelines, transcribed 911 calls, narratives from officers who responded that night, and summaries of at least 100 interviews conducted by detectives.

Newly filed court documents reveal Astroworld organizers raised concerns about overcrowding weeks before Travis Scott's 2021 deadly festival.

Multiple people interviewed by detectives that were included in the report said concertgoers climbing over barricades at Scott's shows is not unusual or a cause for concern.

People described piles of bodies and victims being crowd surfed out within the first 30 minutes of the show.

About the time that special guest Drake wrapped up his performance, Scott said someone told him in his earpiece, "Yo, this is gonna have to be like the last song." The Houston native said he did not know it was an emergency.

