Report into investigation of deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Fest in November 2021 released by HPD

Police were unable to point at one thing for the cause of 10 festivalgoers' deaths in the Astroworld disaster, citing the complexity of the whole ordeal.

10 people died as a result of the concert surge during Travis Scott's performance at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department released a final detailed report on Friday into the Travis Scott Astroworld Concert.

The more than 1,200-page report details the police department's completed investigation into the incident.

This comes after a grand jury declined to indict Scott in a criminal investigation into the Astroworld Festival disaster, which left 10 concertgoers dead. Ultimately, they returned six no bill decisions, meaning no criminal charges will be pursued.

More than 18 months after the deadly concert surge as Travis Scott performed at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021, no one has been held criminally responsible for the tragedy.

"Everything was presented to the grand jury, and they found there was no criminal liability on Travis' part," lawyer Kent Schaffer said.

The victims, with the youngest just 9 years old, all died of compression asphyxiation, the medical examiner ruled. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals.

A 56-page event operations plan for the festival had detailed protocols for various dangerous scenarios including a shooting, bomb or terrorist threats and severe weather. But it did not include information on what to do in the event of a crowd surge.

Similar crushes have happened all over the world, from a soccer stadium in England to the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia to Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital.

Most people who who die in crowd surges suffocate.

