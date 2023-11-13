This Week in Texas looks into what is to come following Tuesday's general election, where the race for mayor is still ongoing.

This Week in Texas: What's to come following Tuesday's general election results

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, we look at the final results of Tuesday's general election.

At the top of Houston's ballot sits the race for mayor, which is headed for a runoff election scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

RELATED: Your Voice Your Vote: All you need to know for runoff elections in Houston

It will be between Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee and State Senator John Whitmire. Neither of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote.

ABC13 looks to break down the night's most significant moments and, with a panel of political insiders, examine what is to come.

The director of the Texas Politics Project in Austin will share his take on the 14 constitutional amendments on the ballots.

RELATED: Houston mayoral race headed to runoff: Whitmire, Jackson Lee lead large pool of candidates

We will also look at the week's developments regarding the criminal case involving former senior staff of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo during a post-election edition of ABC13's political program.

Missed an episode? Catch up on previous episodes of This Week in Texas here.

For political news updates, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.