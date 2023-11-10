Houston voters narrowed down the 17-candidate field to State Sen. John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Now, the top two candidates will go face-to-face in a Dec. 9 runoff election.

Your voice, your vote: All you need to know for runoff elections in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Elections in our area ended on Tuesday, and just as expected, we're heading off to a runoff, so we are not done yet.

That means the candidates who did not get the needed 50% vote will go into a runoff race to finally declare a winner.

Results are still being updated, but there are a few key races ABC13 is following that we know are now in a runoff.

The main one is, of course, the mayor's race between State Sen. John Whitmore and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

The Houston controller's race is also going into a runoff with Chris Hollins and Orlando Sanchez.

Out of all five at-large city council positions, four of them are also going to a runoff. Houston Council Districts D, G, and H are also going into a runoff.

So, what's next, and where do you come in?

Early voting for the runoff will be Nov. 27 through Dec. 5. Runoff voting day is Saturday, Dec. 9.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sundays, when they'll be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Take note that sample ballots for the runoff will not be available until Nov. 22, and as a reminder, even if you didn't vote on Nov. 7, you can still vote in the runoff.

The last day to receive a ballot by-mail application is Nov. 28.

You can visit HarrisVotes.com to find your nearest polling location, sample ballot, and more.

