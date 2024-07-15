This Week in Texas: Lasting effects of Hurricane Beryl on statewide infrastructure and politics

On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, the state is recovering from the lasting impact of Hurricane Beryl.

The dangerous storm surge pummeled the coast, while winds and rain paralyzed the grid, dunking millions into the dark without power for days.

ABC13 looks at the physical damage, lingering disruptions, and political fallout.

Plus, a discussion about the future of storms and how to deal with them with Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog.

Then, we look at a new effort to better compensate those caring for the developmentally disabled.

