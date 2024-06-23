This Week in Texas: Houston firefighter contracts, immigration policies, and Senator Cook's election

On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, Houston firefighters finally have a contract, but at what cost?

ABC13 looks at the numbers and sits down with Texas' newest history-making politician, State Senator Molly Cook.

"I'm definitely grateful to the folks who have gone before me and made all of this possible," Cook said.

She talks about breaking barriers and her legislative priorities.

Plus, a breakdown of the Biden Administration's executive orders on immigration with our panel of political insiders and a discussion with two Ukrainian pastors who visited Texas to share their stories of persecution amidst their homeland's war with Russia.

It's a midsummer edition of This Week in Texas.

