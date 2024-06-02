This Week in Texas: 1 on 1 with Ted Cruz and Colin Allred and insights on Texas Congress race

TEXAS (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down with Senator Ted Cruz and his November general election opponent, Congressman Colin Allred.

In the interview, Cruz spoke about his new IVF legislation.

"Let's put it into federal law," Cruz said. "Let's make it ironclad."

Congressman Colin Allred shared his vision for the future.

"Number one to me is restoring freedom," Allred said in an interview with This Week in Texas.

Both men spoke about the state of the race as the long, hot summer approaches, highlighting their key issues and campaign strategies for the months ahead.

Then, ABC13 digs into the results from this week's primary runoffs and shares an insider's perspective on the results in races for the Texas House and Senate.

