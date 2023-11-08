All eyes on Houston's mayoral race as polls close across the city

Houston is voting for a new mayor on Tuesday, in addition to selecting city councilmembers and a city controller. Here's everything you need to know.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Election Day has turned into Election Night in Houston, where a new mayor could be known Tuesday evening.

Polls have closed in the city, with the first returns slated to come in throughout the night.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is term-limited after serving as mayor since 2016. So no matter who wins, Houston will elect a new mayor for the first time in eight years.

State Sen. John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee lead most polls with more than 30%.

Last month, a University of Houston poll found 43% of voters indicated they would never vote for Jackson Lee, compared to 15% who say they would never vote for Whitmire.

The 15 other candidates are each polling at 4% or less, with 22% of voters undecided.

Unless Whitmire, who has a slight lead in the UH poll, can exceed expectations and get more than half the votes, the frontrunners are destined for a runoff.

Here's everything you need to know before you go to the polls.

Polling

The 2023 general election held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 has ended polling at sites throughout the city at 7 p.m. However, voters who are in line but have not voted by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

The winners of the election will begin their terms of office on Jan. 2, 2024.

Where can I vote?

Many counties in southeast Texas allowed voting at any polling location in the county on Election Day, including Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria and Galveston counties.

However, Montgomery County required voters to cast ballots at their assigned precincts.

In Harris County alone, voters were allowed to visit one of 701 centers across the area.

If you planned to vote by mail, your ballot must have been postmarked by 7 p.m.

Has my district changed? What district am I in?

Your district for voting for your city councilmember may have changed since the last election. The city council approved new district boundaries on Oct. 12, 2022 as part of the redistricting process after the 2020 federal census.

Houstonians can visit the city's redistricting website to view maps and determine which council district they reside in.

If needed, when is the runoff election?

If a runoff election is necessary, it will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Who is running for mayor?

The following is the full list of candidates (listed alphabetically):

Gaylon S. Caldwell

Jack Christie

Robert Gallegos

Annie "Mama" Garcia

Gilbert Garcia

M. "Griff" Griffin

Naoufal Houjami

B. Ivy

Sheila Jackson Lee

Lee Kaplan

M. J. Khan

David C. Lowy

Julian "Bemer" Martinez

Chanel Mbala

Kathy Lee Tatum

Roy Vasquez

John Whitmire

Robin Williams (Write-In Candidate)

Who is running for city council?

Check who is running for each at-large seat and for your district on the City of Houston's website.

Who is running for city controller?

Chris Hollins

Dave Martin

Shannan Nobles

Orlando Sanchez

What about the statewide propositions?

Every Texas ballot this election features 14 numbered propositions, all of which would permanently alter the state's Constitution.

They deal with everything from water infrastructure and farming to property taxes and the mandatory retirement age for state judges.

ABC13 divided them into four categories to make them easier to understand.

Fund-related props

Props that relate to taxes

Political propositions

Single-county issues

For more information on voting, visit harrisvotes.org.