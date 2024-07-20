This Week in Texas: Sheila Jackson Lee, Beryl, and Presidential Bid from 'Literally Anybody Else'

On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 remembers the life of Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Then, a discussion on the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl and a class action lawsuit against energy company Centerpoint.

"Centerpoint doesn't know," attorney Tony Buzbee said. "They don't know their grid."

Two high-profile Republican politicians share their thoughts on Beryl and the Republican National Convention, in light of the assassination attempt on former President Trump and the divisive political rhetoric plaguing our democratic republic.

"You need to take the temperature down," Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw said. "And you need to stop acting like you're in a war, especially since you've never been to one."

Lastly, a Texas man who legally changed his name to Literally Anybody Else is running for President of the United States.

"It's not necessarily about drawing attention to my grievances," Mr. Else said. "But about giving a place for anyone who shares these grievances to come together to focal point."

He reveals his Vice Presidential pick during a conversation about why he's running.

