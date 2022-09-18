'This Week in Texas': A discussion on teacher pay and retention with the TEA Commissioner

Join ABC13 political reporter Tom Abrahams as he discusses teacher recruitment and looks into student performance with a panel of political insiders on a new episode.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The fifth installment of This Week in Texas brings viewers a second episode focusing on education.

The Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath, and the Education Committee chairs of the Texas House and Senate join ABC13 political reporter Tom Abrahams as they discuss teacher recruitment and student performance.

This episode will include a report on the Houston Independent School District's teacher recruitment efforts with ABC13 anchor Mayra Moreno and insight from a panel of political insiders.

HISD started the 2022-2023 school year with 95% of teacher positions filled, ABC13 reported late August.

The district said they will take administrative employees with teaching certifications and place them in schools for the second year and will also start the year with long-term substitutes.

Teachers in HISD are getting an 11% raise this year, which makes them the highest-paid teachers in the area, but it hasn't been enough to recruit teachers.

