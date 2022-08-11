Houston ISD starting school year with 95% of teacher positions filled

Houston Independent School District officials are still struggling to fill teaching positions as the start of the new school year nears.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A week and a half before school starts at the state's largest school district, Houston Independent School District officials are still struggling to fill teaching positions.

"We anticipate opening schools with at least 95% of our teacher positions filled," HISD's Chief Talent Officer Jeremy Grant-Skinner said.

HISD teachers are getting 11% raises this year, making them some of the highest-paid teachers in our area. But, it still hasn't been enough to recruit teachers.

For the second year, the district will take administrative employees with teaching certifications and put them in schools. HISD will also start the year with long-term substitute teachers in place.

This year, teachers will no longer be given dedicated COVID-19 leave time. Instead, they will have to dip into a sick leave bank when quarantining.

"Most people are moving in this direction; we feel like with vaccines available, with masking still optional, it puts us in a very different place," said Superintendent Millard House II. "We don't expect to have major issues in reference to this shift."

SEE ALSO:

70% of Texas teachers are considering quitting their jobs, survey finds

How schools are trying to address the national teacher shortage

It's not just COVID-19: Why Texas faces a teacher shortage

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.