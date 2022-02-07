ABC13 to host town hall on Texas grid disaster anniversary Thursday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering experts and elected officials for a town hall Thursday at 7 p.m., reflecting on the one-year anniversary of last February's historic winter storm.Eyewitness News anchors Gina Gaston and Tom Abrahams are bringing together a panel to answer your questions about changes at ERCOT and across the state, meant to prevent such devastation from happening again.The storm blanketed Texas with an unprecedented snowfall last year from Valentine's Day to Feb. 15,and leaving millions without electricity and clean water for days, even weeks.In addition to being one of Texas' deadliest disasters, it was also one of the costliest, with the Federal Reserve estimating damage between $80-$130 billion.Last March, we pressed lawmakers for answers in a primetime town hall following the. One year later, we're asking how ERCOT is being held accountable and what changes have been made to keep you and your loved ones safe.