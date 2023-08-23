AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.

ABC13 to host town hall on extreme Texas weather next Monday at 7 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's news leader, will host an Action 13 town hall Monday night (7:00 p.m. CDT), highlighting the impacts of extreme heat throughout southeast Texas, from its human and environmental toll to its influence on business and finances.

Eyewitness News chief meteorologist Travis Herzog and chief forecaster David Tillman are gathering experts to answer your questions about extreme weather on the Texas Gulf Coast.

We'll also discuss the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season and what it might look like locally, including an eye on our bayous and flooding risks.

Panelists for Monday's town hall include:

Hayley Adams, NOAA

Jeff Lindner, Harris County Flood Control District

John Kelly, ABC Owned Television Stations director of data journalism

Kevin Ozebek, 13 Investigates

This has been the deadliest summer in five years for heat-related deaths, with scorching temperatures blamed for 15 in Harris County and seven in Fort Bend County.

Last week, 38 Prairie View A &M students were hospitalized after experiencing heat exhaustion at its Panther Camp back-to-school activities.

Two firefighters were also injured earlier this month as they battled a raging, 215-acre wildfire in San Jacinto County.

Without measurable rainfall for more than 30 days, every southeast Texas county has fallen into a state of moderate to severe drought.

The Texas A &M Forest Service warns the combination of extreme heat and dry conditions could mean more wildfires before the summer is over.

Data shows Texas has seen 558 wildfires since summer began on June 21, including last week's Ghost Branch Fire in Trinity County, which grew to over 250 acres, according to the sheriff's office.

All of these headlines, of course, are history in the making.

Last month, July was named one of the warmest on record in Houston for the second year in a row, ranked second with an average temperature of 87.7 degrees.

