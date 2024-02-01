Houston's Mayor John Whitmire to answer your questions during ABC13 town hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Houston swore in the city's 63rd mayor, John Whitmire promised sweeping reforms at City Hall to help make the city safer.

Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m., ABC13 asks Mayor Whitmire and HPD Chief Troy Finner your questions during an Action 13 Town Hall, measuring progress on some of the mayor's top campaign issues.

Eyewitness News anchor Tom Abrahams highlights some of the changes we've seen during Whitmire's first 30 days in office, from fighting crime to improving city services.

Viewers can submit their questions for possible inclusion in Thursday's town hall here:

(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)

Public safety was front of mind for Whitmire throughout his campaign for mayor and at his inauguration on Jan. 1.

Last month, the mayor said he demands results when it comes to violent crime, from addressing repeat offenders to solving pressing recruitment issues at HPD.

According to our ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, homicides are currently down by about 20%. Other crimes are down, but not by much.

Burglaries are only down about 5%. Robberies and thefts are down by less than 2%. And assaults are down by just less than 1%.

Auto thefts and sexual assaults are both up.

During the town hall, ABC13 will also focus on the city budget and taxes, and how Whitmire plans to address an enormous expected shortfall.

We'll also ask the mayor how he'll seek to protect Houstonians against the short- and long-term threats of flooding in our area.

You can watch ABC13's Action 13 Town Hall: The First 30 Days next Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m., anywhere you stream ABC13 Eyewitness News, including Roku and Fire Stick. Just search "ABC13 Houston" in your app store.