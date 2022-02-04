winter weather

Gov. Abbott gives winter weather update as arctic front ices Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Abbott holds update with state officials on winter weather

The return of subfreezing weather brought heightened anxiety to Texans nearly a year after February 2021's catastrophic freeze that buckled the state's power grid for days, leading to hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.

In the Houston area, while no widespread outages were reported, icy roads caused crashes.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, predicted record demand for energy to peak at 8 a.m. Friday and said at a briefing the day before that it was prepped to meet demand as high as 81,000 megawatts with no rolling blackouts.

On Thursday, as many as 70,000 customers in Texas were without power, but Gov. Greg Abbott said those outages were due to high winds or downed power lines, not grid failures.

About 18,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without power Friday morning.

If you need to report an outage, go to puc.texas.gov/storm/.

Abbott is set to give another briefing at 11 a.m. You can stream his remarks shortly in the video player above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexasicewinter stormicy roadswinterwinter weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER WEATHER
Snow blankets some parts of Texas as arctic blast sweeps the state
Firefighters investigating if house fire was sparked by space heater
Thousands of Texans are without power as arctic cold front hits state
Dog rescued from kill shelter now inspires on the ice
TOP STORIES
Coldest air of the season arrives
Icy roads cause 10-vehicle crash WB on Westpark Toll Road
Sgt. killed in crash with accused DWI driver to be laid to rest today
Snow blankets some parts of Texas as arctic blast sweeps the state
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Firefighters investigating if house fire was sparked by space heater
Here's how you can check on the Texas grid in real-time
Show More
Here's how to watch ABC13's news and weather updates 24/7
City of Houston to repair water main break damage to woman's home
11-year-old dies following shooting in NE Harris Co., sheriff says
Former officer accused of asking for sexual favors during traffic stop
When to use your at-home COVID test
More TOP STORIES News