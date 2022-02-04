Gov. Abbott gives winter weather update as arctic front ices Texas

The return of subfreezing weather brought heightened anxiety to Texans nearly a year after February 2021's catastrophic freeze that buckled the state's power grid for days, leading to hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.
In the Houston area, while no widespread outages were reported, icy roads caused crashes.
Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, predicted record demand for energy to peak at 8 a.m. Friday and said at a briefing the day before that it was prepped to meet demand as high as 81,000 megawatts with no rolling blackouts.
On Thursday, as many as 70,000 customers in Texas were without power, but Gov. Greg Abbott said those outages were due to high winds or downed power lines, not grid failures.
About 18,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without power Friday morning.
If you need to report an outage, go to puc.texas.gov/storm/.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
