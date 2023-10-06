ABC13 spoke with the daughter of Karly Navarrete Diaz, the woman was allegedly fatally shot by her husband, who tearfully pleaded with her father on camera to surrender himself.

ABC13 to host town hall on rash of deadly domestic violence cases across Houston

A rash of deadly shootings involving intimate partners and family members has victims advocates sounding the alarm, saying the Houston area has reached a tipping point.

Four women are dead after several episodes of gun violence in the last two weeks, stretching from the Humble area and Rosenberg, to northwest Harris County.

The Houston Area Women's Center called this a crisis moment, and attributes the rise in these cases to loosened gun restrictions, especially involving domestic violence suspects.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, will take a deeper dive on these issues in a one-hour Action 13 town hall, airing Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Eyewitness News anchor Mayra Moreno and Race & Culture reporter Rosie Nguyen are gathering a panel of leaders in law enforcement and domestic violence advocacy to answer your questions, and connect you with resources that can save your life or the lives of people you love.

Town hall panelists will include:

Amy Smith, Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council deputy director

Emilee Whitehurst, HAWC president and CEO

Lt. Julie Pleasant, Houston Police

Maisha Colter, AVDA Texas CEO

You will also hear from a survivor of domestic violence, and a case worker who has seen these tragedies play out time and time again.

Viewers can submit their questions for possible inclusion in Thursday's town hall here:

(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said there have been 16 domestic violence-related murders so far this year with the county's unincorporated areas.

HAWC said guns are undeniably the leading cause of domestic violence homicides for women and children in our city and across the nation.

In the Houston area, data shows 73% of deaths caused by intimate partners from 2019-2022 involved guns.

In February, a federal appeals court in Texas ruled domestic violence suspects with restraining orders against them may continue to possess guns, a departure from existing state and federal laws.

While the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear the case this term, domestic violence organizations in Houston said the decision is already having a big impact.

HAWC data shows the number of calls referred to Houston Police's Domestic Violence Response Task Force surged in the months after the court's decision.

You can watch the town hall on Thursday at 7 p.m., anywhere they stream Eyewitness News, including Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also visit click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.