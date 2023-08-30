ERCOT issues 2nd conservation appeal this week amid tight grid conditions

It was a little too close for comfort in terms of the state's power demand on Thursday, and it might not be a done deal yet.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, is asking Texans to conserve energy for the second day in a row this week, due to scorching temperatures across the state.

The video above is from a previous report.

ERCOT's conservation appeal has been issued for Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation," the agency said.

ERCOT also issued a conservation appeal on Tuesday and last week due to tight grid conditions, including a six-hour appeal issued on Friday.

The agency said it avoided emergency operations on Tuesday after Texas residents and businesses followed the conversation appeal. ERCOT said the effort from Texans, combined with wind improvements and additional grid reliability tools, made all the difference.

"Similar to (Tuesday), (Wednesday's) conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time," the agency said, reassuring.

The conservation advisories come after Houstonians were asked to voluntarily limit outdoor water usage due to the ongoing intense heat and lack of significant rainfall across Houston and the surrounding areas.

You can always check grid conditions on the ERCOT website.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.