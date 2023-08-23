City of Houston asks residents to voluntarily limit outdoor water usage amid ongoing heat wave

In this session of Weathering Tomorrow, a collaborative project with ABC Owned Television Stations, we look into Houston's dangerous heat waves.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Due to the ongoing intense heat and lack of significant rainfall in southeast Texas, the City of Houston is asking residents to limit outdoor water usage.

The voluntary water conservation is identified as "Stage One" on the water restriction section on Houston Public Works' website.

According to Houston Public Works, there has been an increase in reports of lower water pressure across the city.

This summer's heat, combined with a significant drop in annual rainfall, have dried up the soil, officials said. This has caused residents to use more water, resulting in more leaks, which can impact water pressure.

Public Works said it is working aggressively to add contractors to help fix the leaks faster. In addition, residents are now being asked to help conserve water where they can by limiting outdoor watering.

Officials ask Houstonians limit outdoor watering to twice a week between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. with the following schedule:

Sundays and Thursdays for single-family residential customers with even-numbered addresses

Saturdays and Wednesdays for single-family residential customers with odd-numbered street addresses

Tuesdays and Fridays for all other customers

Residents are also being asked to check and repair water leaks, including dripping facets and running toilets, and check sprinkler heads to make sure water is not spraying into the street or directly into a storm drain or gutter.

A 23-day streak of temperatures over 100 degrees came to an end on Tuesday, coming just one day shy of tying with the 2011 record. Still, 100-degree weather is forecasted to return this week after the one-day break.

This has been the deadliest summer in five years for heat-related deaths, with scorching temperatures blamed for 15 in Harris County and seven in Fort Bend County.

Last week, 38 Prairie View A &M students were hospitalized after experiencing heat exhaustion at its Panther Camp back-to-school activities.

Two firefighters were also injured earlier this month as they battled a raging, 215-acre wildfire in San Jacinto County.

Without measurable rainfall for more than 30 days, every southeast Texas county has fallen into a state of moderate to severe drought. This has prompted the majority of counties across the state to put burn bans in place.

To report a water leak to Houston Public Works, call 311.

For more outdoor water conservation tips, visit Houston Public Works' website.