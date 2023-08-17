ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily conserve energy and issues Weather Watch through Friday

ERCOT asked Texans to voluntarily conserve power Thursday. While it did not experience an emergency status, the state's power grid said conditions were tight.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, has issued its own request that Texans conserve energy, though it's voluntary.

ERCOT, the operator of the state's electric grid, issued a voluntary notice for 3-8 p.m. on Thursday "due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, and lower reserves due to low wind generation," it said on social media.

"Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so," the message added.

ERCOT said that's it not in emergency operations, but the request does ask for all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement any programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

You can check conditions on the dashboard here.

Under voluntary conservation, you can try the following tips.

Raise your thermostat by a degree or two, if it's safe to do so

Avoid using large appliances such as a washer or dryer

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight. Shut them off during peak hours

For commercial businesses, turn off any lights and office equipment, or use sleep mode, when not in use. Also turn off air-conditioning outside of business hours

Use ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate the cool air

Close blinds and/or curtains on windows that receive direct sunlight

Shade A/C units or condensers located outdoors, if possible

Roughly two weeks ago, Reliant Energy asked Texans to conserve after days of triple-digit temperatures. So far, ERCOT had only issued what it called Weather Watches.

A Weather Watch is supposed to provide the public with early notification, and at least three to five days in advance, when higher demand is forecasted. A message from ERCOT's Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) says a Weather Watch is in place through Friday, Aug. 18.

ABC13 reported in May that the Public Utility Commission said the odds of the grid failing this summer are low, but it's possible it can happen.

