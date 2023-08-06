WATCH LIVE

Reliant Energy asks customers to conserve power amid intense heat

Sunday, August 6, 2023 2:17PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ERCOT has asked Texans to voluntarily conserve energy because of the high demand for power in these triple-digit temperatures.

Reliant Energy sent a message to customers asking them to conserve electricity on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Weather Watch was issued for Sunday and Monday, but for now, ERCOT shows that the state's power grid is holding up amid the heat wave, and there is enough supply to meet demand.

The state's grid operator said high temperatures on Sunday will cause higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

Reliant told customers they can conserve energy by setting thermostats two to three degrees higher and running their ceiling fans counter-clockwise.

You're also urged to run dishwashers and do laundry overnight, and unplug nonessential appliances.

