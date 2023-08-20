ERCOT issues voluntary power conservation notice on Sunday as peak temperatures hit state

ERCOT asked Texans to voluntarily conserve power Tuesday. While it did not experience an emergency status, the state's power grid said conditions were tight.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Due to extreme heat, ERCOT issued a voluntary conservation notice for Texas on Sunday afternoon, according to a release.

On the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, ERCOT said the notice would be from 7:00 p.m. to 10: 00 p.m. on Aug. 20, because of extreme temperatures, continued high demand, and unexpected loss of thermal generation.

Texas residents are asked to reduce electric use if it is safe voluntarily.

ERCOT is also requesting all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

The Voluntary Conservation Notice is a part of ERCOT's Texas Advisory and Notifications Systems ( TXANS).

According to ERCOT, the company is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, and the conservation notice is an industry tool that ca n help lower demand during a specific period, typically in the late afternoon and evening.