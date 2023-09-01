ERCOT's leadership changes have been announced, Chron reports

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas' primary electricity grid operator announced a restructuring of leadership on Friday.

According to our news partners at the Houston Chronicle, the announcement comes after more than a week of strain on the state's electric system as a brutal heat wave and plant shutdowns widened the gap between available supply and increasing demand for power.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas encouraged Texans to save electricity for eight straight days in order to protect the grid and avoid blackouts.

"As our industry faces dynamic changes," ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas said. "ERCOT is continuously evolving and making the necessary improvements to the grid to support the needs of a growing population and robust economy."

Woody Rickerson, who formerly held the title of vice president for system planning and weatherization, has been promoted to the newly-formed position of senior vice president and chief operating officer. Therefore, Rickerson will be in charge of grid operations, weatherization, planning, and commercial operations.

ERCOT also named Kristi Hobbs vice president of system planning and weatherization. She was formerly the grid operator's vice president of corporate strategy and Public Utility Commission relations. Hobbs is now in charge of transmission planning, generator connectivity, modeling, and weatherization.