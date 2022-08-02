'This Week In Texas' debuts with focus on governor's race

Watch "This Week in Texas" on ABC13's live 24/7 streaming channel on devices including Roku and Fire TV.

We're moving toward November with a close eye on the governor's race. Join ABC13's Tom Abrahams as he looks at that key contest and timely issues in "This Week in Texas."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With midterm elections, plus a big gubernatorial contest in the Lone Star State this year, ABC13 Houston is launching a new political program on our live 24/7 streaming channel called "This Week In Texas."

Each episode will focus on Texas politics and features newsmakers, timely issues, a rotating panel of political analysts and anchor Tom Abrahams as the host and moderator.

The pilot episode for "This Week In Texas" is now available.

The topic is the race for Texas governor between two-term Republican incumbent Greg Abbott and the Democratic nominee former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

Election Day is less than 100 days away.

Abrahams travels with O'Rourke in a historically Republican part of the state and speaks with both O'Rourke and with Gov. Abbott's chief political consultant Dave Carney.

This week's political experts include consultant Keir Murray, analysts Court Koenning and Leonard Spearman, and Rice University's Baker Institute Political Fellow Mark Jones.

