This Week in Texas unveils HPD investigation, senate runoff, and immigration law debate

On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, Houston Police Department reports are highlighting scrutiny within their department as authorities investigate why hundreds of thousands of cases were uninvestigated.

ABC13 also dives into the race to replace now-Houston Mayor John Whitmire in the Texas Senate. Two Democratic candidates are in a runoff, nurse and community organizer Molly Cook is facing State Representative Jarvis Johnson.

"I have passed over 50 bills since I have been a representative," Johnson said. "I have relationships with many of my colleagues on the house side. "

Cook, on the other hand, believes public health is a top priority.

"I have a masters in public health from Johns Hopkins University," Cook said. "The beauty of that is that you can bring it to any committee and any issue."

Among the big political stories this week, there's an ongoing debate over SB4, the border security law that empowers state and local law enforcement as immigration agents.

Following that, a conversation with President Joe Biden's climate advisor unfolds over the newly announced automobile emission standards.

