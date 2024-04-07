This Week in Texas examines Ted Cruz's campaign, energy exports, and Houston drug bust

This Week in Texas focuses on Ted Cruz's campaign, state energy exports, a Houston drug bust, and the Chronicle's first Black female news columnist.

TEXAS (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down with Senator Ted Cruz to discuss his reelection campaign.

"It's going to be about my record, and it's going to be about Colin Allred's record," Cruz said.

Our panel of political insiders dug into Cruz's race against Allred and previewed a southeast Texas congressional hearing about the state's energy exports.

Congressman Randy Weber underscored the importance of energy exports, highlighting their influence on the job market and the well-being of families in the region.

"You're talking about lots of jobs," Weber said. "You're talking about families that are impacted."

Plus, a major drug bust reveals a cartel's connections to Houston.

Lastly, this episode profiles a Houston trailblazer as she tackles a new role in being a voice for the voiceless.

