ABC13 to analyze Texas mail-in ballot issues in town hall Thursday

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, District 7

Dr. Annie Benifield, League of Women Voters Houston

Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Houston

Court Koenning, political strategist

Bishop James Dixon, NAACP Houston

Mark Jones, Rice University Baker Institute for Public Policy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rejected mail-in ballots, limited resources and accusations of voter intimidation are just some of the challenges voting rights advocates say Texans are facing as they head to the polls in the March 2022 primary election.Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Tom Abrahams are bringing together officials and community leaders for an Action 13 town hall Thursday night, highlighting how Texas' recently revised election law is impacting the vote.Panelists for Thursday's town hall include:The March 1 primary is drawing renewed spotlight on Senate Bill 1, which opponents blame for creating a ripple effect at the polls.Officials in Harris County report about four out of every 10, with voters often forgetting to write their state ID, driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on the envelope, as now required by the new law.Voting rights advocates argue these rejected applications will ultimately keep thousands of Texans from casting their ballots, many of whom cannot get to the polls in person.Only specific groups of Texans are qualified to vote by mail, including residents 65 years and older, people with disabilities, pregnant women nearing their due dates, people who are out of town during early voting and on Election Day, and people who are incarcerated but still eligible to vote.Civil rights advocates also fear the law's expansion of access for poll watchers could spur incidents of voter intimidation, especially among residents of color.Early voting continues through Feb. 25.