ABC13 to analyze Texas mail-in ballot issues in town hall Thursday

Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Tom Abrahams are bringing together officials and community leaders for an Action 13 town hall Thursday night, highlighting how Texas' recently revised election law is impacting the vote.
Viewers can watch the town hall Thursday at 7 p.m. anywhere they stream Eyewitness News, including on Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
Panelists for Thursday's town hall include:
- State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, District 7
- Dr. Annie Benifield, League of Women Voters Houston
- Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Houston
- Court Koenning, political strategist
- Bishop James Dixon, NAACP Houston
- Mark Jones, Rice University Baker Institute for Public Policy
The March 1 primary is drawing renewed spotlight on Senate Bill 1, which opponents blame for creating a ripple effect at the polls.
Officials in Harris County report about four out of every 10 mail-in ballot applications are being rejected, with voters often forgetting to write their state ID, driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on the envelope, as now required by the new law.
Voting rights advocates argue these rejected applications will ultimately keep thousands of Texans from casting their ballots, many of whom cannot get to the polls in person.
Only specific groups of Texans are qualified to vote by mail, including residents 65 years and older, people with disabilities, pregnant women nearing their due dates, people who are out of town during early voting and on Election Day, and people who are incarcerated but still eligible to vote.
Civil rights advocates also fear the law's expansion of access for poll watchers could spur incidents of voter intimidation, especially among residents of color.
Early voting continues through Feb. 25.
You can watch the town hall on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Google TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."