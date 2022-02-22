abc13 town hall

ABC13 to analyze Texas mail-in ballot issues in town hall Thursday

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

37% of mail-in ballots rejected in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rejected mail-in ballots, limited resources and accusations of voter intimidation are just some of the challenges voting rights advocates say Texans are facing as they head to the polls in the March 2022 primary election.

Eyewitness News anchors Melanie Lawson and Tom Abrahams are bringing together officials and community leaders for an Action 13 town hall Thursday night, highlighting how Texas' recently revised election law is impacting the vote.

Viewers can watch the town hall Thursday at 7 p.m. anywhere they stream Eyewitness News, including on Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Panelists for Thursday's town hall include:

  • State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, District 7
  • Dr. Annie Benifield, League of Women Voters Houston
  • Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Houston
  • Court Koenning, political strategist
  • Bishop James Dixon, NAACP Houston
  • Mark Jones, Rice University Baker Institute for Public Policy


The March 1 primary is drawing renewed spotlight on Senate Bill 1, which opponents blame for creating a ripple effect at the polls.

Officials in Harris County report about four out of every 10 mail-in ballot applications are being rejected, with voters often forgetting to write their state ID, driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on the envelope, as now required by the new law.

Voting rights advocates argue these rejected applications will ultimately keep thousands of Texans from casting their ballots, many of whom cannot get to the polls in person.

Only specific groups of Texans are qualified to vote by mail, including residents 65 years and older, people with disabilities, pregnant women nearing their due dates, people who are out of town during early voting and on Election Day, and people who are incarcerated but still eligible to vote.

Civil rights advocates also fear the law's expansion of access for poll watchers could spur incidents of voter intimidation, especially among residents of color.

Early voting continues through Feb. 25.

You can watch the town hall on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Google TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonvoter informationprimary electionvotingtexas newsabc13 town hallelectionselection
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 TOWN HALL
Leaders say Texas caught 'lucky break' during last week's freeze
Houston's top doc sounds warning for unvaccinated residents
ABC13 and Houston Chronicle host town hall on 'Houston's Rising Crime'
Astroworld Festival survivors demand accountability in ABC13 town hall
TOP STORIES
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Man charged in murder of 18-year-old reported missing
Domestic abuse reported a week before murder, officials say
Authorities seek victims in child exploitation investigation
Car hangs off I-45 after chase ends in crash near downtown
Grab the jackets! Cold front moves in overnight into Wednesday morning
Bun B's H-town Takeover adds 4 more artists to star-studded show
Show More
$8M proposal announced to invest in child care programs
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
Arrests made in case of burned bodies in car found in Liberty Co.
Man fatally shot in home invasion in southeast Houston
More TOP STORIES News