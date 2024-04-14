This Week in Texas: Incumbent Shawn Thierry takes on challenger Lauren Ashley Simmons

TEXAS (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down with the democratic candidates in House District 146.

One stands as an incumbent who finished second in the primary elections against a challenger who has never held public office.

That challenger is Lauren Ashley Simmons who finished first in the March primary but failed to get enough votes to win outright.

Now, four-term incumbent Shawn Thierry is looking to close the gap and win her party's nomination for a fifth time.

Then, the Texas Medical Board shares guidance about when physicians can perform abortions.

Lastly, our panel of political insiders weighs in on the political landscape from Austin to Washington as we inch closer to the general election in November.

