Houston murder suspect identified as man shot and killed by DPS trooper after chase

FALFURRIAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect shot and killed by a Texas trooper after a car chase in Falfurrias has been identified as a Houston man.William Ivan Cedillos was wanted for murder out of Harris County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.Cedillos led DPS troopers on a chase along SH-281 and Terry Street just after 8:20 p.m. on Saturday after fleeing from a traffic stop, officials said.The chase ended when law enforcement spiked his tires. DPS said as troopers approached Cedillos' vehicle, he opened fire, striking a trooper.Law enforcement returned fire, killing the suspect.The trooper was transported to the hospital in stable condition and was later released to recover at home.