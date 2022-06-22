man killed

Houston murder suspect identified as man shot and killed by DPS trooper after chase

FALFURRIAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect shot and killed by a Texas trooper after a car chase in Falfurrias has been identified as a Houston man.

William Ivan Cedillos was wanted for murder out of Harris County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.



Cedillos led DPS troopers on a chase along SH-281 and Terry Street just after 8:20 p.m. on Saturday after fleeing from a traffic stop, officials said.

The chase ended when law enforcement spiked his tires. DPS said as troopers approached Cedillos' vehicle, he opened fire, striking a trooper.



Law enforcement returned fire, killing the suspect.

The trooper was transported to the hospital in stable condition and was later released to recover at home.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Officers shoot and kill suspect who shot state trooper after chase along Highway 281, DPS says
