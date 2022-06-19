Officers shoot and kill suspect who shot state trooper after chase along Highway 281, DPS says

CORPUS CHRISTI- Today, at approximately 8:21 p.m. a @TxDPS Trooper was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Falfurrias. Once the pursuit concluded, the driver shot the trooper and gunfire was returned killing the suspect. Trooper is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/czRjzca5XI — TxDPS - South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) June 19, 2022

FALFURRIAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was killed after shooting a Texas DPS trooper during a car chase in Falfurrias, authorities say.At 8:21 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect led troopers on a chase along Highway 281 and Terry Street after being pulled over for a traffic stop, according to DPS.The chase ended when law enforcement spiked the suspect's vehicle. DPS said as officers approached the suspect's vehicle, the driver opened fire, striking a trooper.Law enforcement returned fire, killing the suspect.The trooper was transported to the hospital and was later released to recover at home.The Falfurrias Police Department said the Texas Rangers are working on identifying the suspect through latent fingerprints.