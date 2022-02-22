online chat

Authorities seek victims in child exploitation investigation into Cypress man

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying potential victims of a 37-year-old man out of Cypress accused of production and possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, the FBI said Patrick Tran remains in custody on charges of sexual assault exploitation of children, possession of child pornography and coercion and enticement.

The charges against Tran allege he fabricated an online persona to entice hundreds of underage girls for more than 10 years. Tran coerced the girls to produce and transmit sexually-explicit videos of themselves, according to the allegations.

The FBI believes more victims may be out there and are asking the public's help to bring them forward. Authorities belie Tran may have asked multiple people under the age of 18 to produce such videos and/or engage in sexual conduct while online.

Some possible alias associated with Tran are Reggie Smith or through Snapchat with the username Travis_Story20 or through Omegle, according to court records.

Tran was charged on March 24, 2021, and taken into custody. While detained, a court heard how the case came to the attention of authorities, the FBI wrote.

If you believe you are a victim or have any information regarding potential victims, you're encouraged to fill out a questionnaire available on the FBI's website.

For more information on the case, visit the Department of Justice's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresschild pornographyinternet sex crimesonline chatwebcamfbiinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONLINE CHAT
Conroe ISD coach could face more charges for solicitation of a minor
Family says missing 15-year-old girl left with man she met online
Conroe PD sued over arrest that 'destroyed' life of former teacher
Does your kid have this app? Alief ISD says you should delete it
TOP STORIES
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Man charged in murder of 18-year-old reported missing
Domestic abuse reported a week before murder, officials say
Car hangs off I-45 after chase ends in crash near downtown
Grab the jackets! Cold front moves in overnight into Wednesday morning
Bun B's H-town Takeover adds 4 more artists to star-studded show
$8M proposal announced to invest in child care programs
Show More
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
Arrests made in case of burned bodies in car found in Liberty Co.
Man fatally shot in home invasion in southeast Houston
Witness says parachute spiraled out of control before fatal skydive
More TOP STORIES News