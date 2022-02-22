Authorities seek victims in child exploitation investigation into Cypress man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying potential victims of a 37-year-old man out of Cypress accused of production and possession of child pornography.
On Tuesday, the FBI said Patrick Tran remains in custody on charges of sexual assault exploitation of children, possession of child pornography and coercion and enticement.
The charges against Tran allege he fabricated an online persona to entice hundreds of underage girls for more than 10 years. Tran coerced the girls to produce and transmit sexually-explicit videos of themselves, according to the allegations.
The FBI believes more victims may be out there and are asking the public's help to bring them forward. Authorities belie Tran may have asked multiple people under the age of 18 to produce such videos and/or engage in sexual conduct while online.
Some possible alias associated with Tran are Reggie Smith or through Snapchat with the username Travis_Story20 or through Omegle, according to court records.
Tran was charged on March 24, 2021, and taken into custody. While detained, a court heard how the case came to the attention of authorities, the FBI wrote.
If you believe you are a victim or have any information regarding potential victims, you're encouraged to fill out a questionnaire available on the FBI's website.
For more information on the case, visit the Department of Justice's website.
