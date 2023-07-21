South Texas coach arrested for allegedly planning to meet with 15-year-old in Houston, Pct. 1 says

HARLINGEN, Texas (KTRK) -- An athletic coach from the Rio Grande Valley was arrested for allegedly planning to meet with a teenage girl in Houston, according to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office.

On Thursday, Miguel Angel Carlos was charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor. Investigators say he was arrested in Harlingen at about 11 a.m.

The constable's office said the 46-year-old is the girls' basketball and track coach at Larasa ISD. Although, the school district reportedly told Precinct 1 that Carlos is not a teacher.

According to investigators, the coach was allegedly chatting online with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for several months.

Pct. 1 says Carlos was actually talking with an undercover officer with the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force and was making plans to meet up with the girl in Houston.

"These criminals are master manipulators," the constable's office said, in part, on social media.

A judge set Carlos' initial bond at $500,000, for each count at $250,000, according to deputies.

It is unclear how long Carlos has been working as a coach at the district. Carlos is married and the father of two children.

