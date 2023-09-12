Huntsville man sentenced for child porn and cyberstalking 20 victims on social media, docs show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Walker County man is facing time in federal prison after admitting to receiving child pornography and cyberstalking several victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Kody Nicholas Bohac pleaded guilty on Dec. 12, 2022.

On Sept. 6, 2023, Bohac was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $5,170 in restitution to a known victim, according to the attorney's office.

In addition, the 25-year-old will serve 10 years on supervised release following the completion of his prison term.

During his supervised release, U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen said Bohac is ordered to register as a sex offender and will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Multiple victim impact statements were given at the hearing, detailing how Bohac's conduct affected them.

Portions of the statements included how Bohac threatened to rape and murder his victims if they didn't comply with his demands.

"As a result of Bohac's conduct, many victims suffer from anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, humiliation, ruined relationships, fear and have sought counseling," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors highlighted how sextortion cases target young people and often turn deadly. The court also heard how perpetrators use several online mediums of communication, including social networking apps, messaging apps, video voice calls, email, dating, and gaming apps.

"Bohac used social media accounts, smartphones, and laptops as weapons to terrorize and humiliate young women, all for his sick amusement. Sextortion is ruining young people's lives at an alarming rate, pushing some to suicide; deaths that are wholly preventable and completely tragic," U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

The attorney's office said the harassment often leaves victims feeling helpless, ashamed, guilty, and embarrassed, and they are reluctant to report what happened to them to authorities.

"This is your typical sextortion case," David Martinez, FBI Houston acting special agent in charge, said. "The individual behind this cyberstalking case took advantage of his young victims by tricking them into sending him compromising content of themselves. He then took pleasure in terrorizing them and shaming them personally. Unfortunately, we're seeing more and more of these types of cases and too many victims of sextortion who succumb to the shame and take their own lives."

Charging documents show that Bohac cyberstalked an out-of-state woman and threatened to post nudes of her online if she didn't contact him. When she didn't respond, Bohac posted the explicit pictures on the internet.

At the plea hearing, Bohac admitted to stalking this victim through social media, sending her nude images, and threatening to make them public if she did not contact him.

Authorities say he also admitted to offering to pay multiple females online for nude photos but didn't follow through when the victims complied. Instead, he demanded more naked photos and threatened to post them online if they did not contact him, according to charging documents.

The attorney's office said in all, Bohac admitted to stalking about 20 females on social media with the same tactics and wanted to meet them in person, demanding they call him "daddy."

"When they refused, he posted the already obtained nude photos online, threatened to ruin their lives, sent photos to their school, families, and friends, and created fake online accounts using their names with sexually explicit references," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Investigators found multiple social media messages on his phone in which Bohac stalked numerous victims.

Attorneys said investigators also found child pornography on his cell phone, which depicted minor females engaged in sexual acts on adult males.

Bohac will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.