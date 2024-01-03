20-year-old accused of stalking and sending death threats to 15-year-old League City girl

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in League City are asking for your help in finding a 20-year-old stalking suspect who they say sent death threats to a 15-year-old girl.

League City police consider Victor Ferman armed and dangerous. They say Ferman is facing a charge of stalking after allegedly sending threats to a 15-year-old in League City.

Police say the teen became acquainted with Ferman in 2022 over the social medial app SnapChat after seeing a suggestion that Ferman may be someone she knows.

Police say the teen never met Ferman in person and over the course of their communications Ferman asked the girl for sex. After she declined, Ferman allegedly said he would force himself on her and allegedly made death threats.

Police say because the victim had location sharing turned on in the apps and on her phone, Ferman was able to find where she lived and even visited her home at least six times.

In December, he allegedly broke a window to her bedroom and then her mom called police.

Officers are now looking for Ferman and urge parents to monitor their kids' social media posts, the messages they send and receive over the apps, and to turn off location sharing on their children's apps and phones.