20-year-old arrested after allegedly stalking and sending death threats to League City teen

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old stalking suspect who League City police say sent death threats to a 15-year-old girl and her family has been tracked down and arrested.

Victor Ferman was arrested Friday morning after police found him in an apartment in the 6200 block of West Bellfort Avenue.

The teen became acquainted with Ferman in 2022 over the social media app Snapchat after seeing a suggestion that Ferman may be someone she knows because they had a mutual friend, according to police.

"It started off, I believe, as a friendship, and they would message back and forth," Jose Ortega, the public information officer with League City police, said.

The course of their conversations took a turn when police say Ferman asked the girl, whom he had never met in person, for sex.

The 15-year-old girl told police she blocked him so he could no longer contact her but said he made fake accounts to reach her. For months, she said he made violent threats, including death threats, against her and her family.

All of this came to light on Dec. 1, when police said Ferman broke her bedroom window at 1 a.m. Police said because the victim had location sharing turned on in Snapchat, Ferman was able to find where she lived and even visited her home at least six times.

Ferman apparently sent the teen a photo of himself with a handgun and has made reference to his access to other weapons.

A warrant was issued for his arrest out of Galveston County in early December, but it wasn't until Friday that police found him.

There is a possibility Ferman has other victims, according to police, so they suggest that parents show their children his photo to ensure they have not encountered him as well.

Ferman was arrested without incident on an outstanding felony warrant out of Galveston County for stalking, but there could be additional charges, pending an investigation.

His bond was set at $80,000 and was booked into the League City Jail.

