No bond set for man accused of shooting at 4 officers to set off dramatic Humble standoff

Terran Green, accused of shooting at four law enforcement officers in separate shootings and sparking a standoff in Humble, has been denied bond.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who was at the center of last week's SWAT standoff in Humble after allegedly shooting four law enforcement officers remains in jail without bond.

Terran Green appeared in court Thursday morning for his bond hearing, facing four counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

The state reportedly called in two witnesses:

A detective who was at the scene following the traffic stop where Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joseph Anderson was shot on Aug. 16.

An officer with the Texas Violent Offenders Task Force who was at the hourslong, tense SWAT scene where Green was located under debris in a bedroom and arrested in Humble last Thursday, Aug, 17.

Green's legal team, on the other hand, did not call any witnesses due to the evidence presented in court Thursday. The judge was said to have reviewed Deputy Anderson's body camera footage in chambers.

His defense lawyer, Tucker Graves, added that they stipulated Green had previous felony convictions and violated his bond conditions.

"Just based on my experience, when we have that heavy of an evidence against us, there's really no need to bring witnesses," he said. "When you stipulate, you're saying that those convictions are true and that he was on bond and that he violated the terms and conditions of his bond. It would have been real easy for the state to bring in people to prove those up. This is just easier, and it saves the court time."

Graves added that Green may have mental health issues and will be evaluated.

Prosecutors shared their sentiment about the judge's decision to hold Green without bail, echoing their concerns about why he should not be out on the streets.

"(Green) presents a clear and present danger to our community. He's an extreme risk, and the judge saw that, and we are very satisfied with his decision," Chief Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Marshall said.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said it looks forward to presenting the case before a jury.

Green's next court date is Nov. 1, when more evidence will be reviewed.

