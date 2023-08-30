After the suspect's husband was shot, he reportedly got the gun away from her. That's when the woman's adult son started fighting with the man over the gun, and he was shot in the chest.

Woman allegedly shot husband in Cypress after going through his cell phone, court records reveal

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman accused of shooting her husband in northwest Harris County earlier this week went before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Taifiah Talese Jones-Ford, 49, is facing a single charge of assault of a family member. She is out of jail after posting her $20,000 bond.

It was revealed in court that the shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument over a suspected affair.

Jones-Ford didn't have anything to say to reporters when she arrived in court on Wednesday.

During her hearing, it was revealed that her husband was in the home they share on Shady Canyon Lane, but left for a short time, leaving his cell phone behind. That's when Jones-Ford allegedly went through her husband's phone.

According to court records, Jones-Ford's 16-year-old daughter told detectives her mother was angry after going through the cell phone and assumed the victim was "having another affair."

At that point, the daughter told deputies she saw Jones-Ford go get her gun. When her husband came back home, she allegedly shot him.

After the shooting, Jones-Ford and her husband fought over the weapon, according to court records.

The husband managed to get the gun from Jones-Ford and went outside, where the woman's adult son then began struggling with the victim to get the firearm, witnesses said.

During the struggle, the gun fired at least once, striking the adult son in the chest, court records state.

Both men survived the shootings and were taken to local hospitals.

Jones-Ford is working to hire an attorney to represent her as the case goes forward.

The judge in the case reiterated her bond conditions during Wednesday's hearing, namely that Jones-Ford cannot have contact with her husband.

