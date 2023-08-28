SkyEye captures crime scene tape around NW Harris Co. home where shooting investigated

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was rushed to a hospital Monday afternoon after authorities say a shooting took place in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it began investigating a shooting call in the 10700 block of Shady Canyon Lane, which is in the Park at Glen Arbor neighborhood near Highway 249.

Sheriff's deputies said the call came in at about 4:20 p.m., but they did not offer any other details.

SkyEye flew over the neighborhood where multiple sheriff's office cruisers were situated and a home was taped off.

