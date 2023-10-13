Investigators said they believe the man was shot multiple times during a robbery of the taco truck, which was parked outside a Chevron gas station along the I-45 Gulf Freeway.

Taco truck employee shot and killed during suspected robbery in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A taco truck employee was shot to death during a suspected robbery in southeast Houston overnight, according to police.

The deadly shooting happened at a Chevron gas station where the taco truck was parked along the I-45 Gulf Freeway near Monroe Road.

Houston police said an officer was on patrol when someone flagged him down about a man down outside the taco truck. The man had been shot multiple times.

Life-saving attempts were made, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

In a later update, investigators said they believe the man was shot during a robbery of the taco truck. He had stepped outside of the truck when he was shot.

Police said the suspect, who they described as a Black male, ran off, heading westbound on Monroe Road.