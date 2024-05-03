Man shot by deputies after opening fire at them during assault call in N. Harris County, HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in N. Harris County after a man was shot and killed by deputies who were responding to a discharged firearm call on Thursday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The video above is from ABC13's live-streaming channel.

The scene unfolded in the 15400 block of Sellers Road. Authorities said they received a call of an aggravated assault and/or a person firing a weapon.

Once deputies arrived, they noticed a man, identified as 27-year-old Osbaldo Aguinaga, pointing a gun at another person, HCSO said.

Officials said Aguinaga was ordered to put down the weapon but did not comply and opened fire toward the deputies. That is when the responding deputies returned fire, hitting and killing the man.

There were no other injuries reported.

HCSO's Homicide Unit will be investigating this case before it will go to a grand jury, according to officials.