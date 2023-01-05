Man crashes into SWAT officer after driving around train arms, ignoring red light, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver may face up to 20 years in prison after crashing head-on with a SWAT vehicle Thursday in northwest Houston, officials said.

Sean Teare, head of the Vehicular Crimes Division in the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said at about 10 a.m., police responded to the crash on Hempstead Road at West Little York near some train tracks.

Teare said a SWAT officer with the Houston Police Department was driving westbound on Hempstead and reportedly had a green light as he was going through the intersection at West Little York.

Officials said a Lexus driver was going northbound on West Little York and came across train arms and flashing red lights.

Teare said the Lexus drove around the railroad crossing gate, disregarded the red light at the intersection, and crashed into the SWAT vehicle head-on.

ABC13's SkyEye was at the scene of the crash and showed severe damage to both of the vehicles.

Authorities said a woman, who was a passenger in the Lexus, was seriously injured and transported to the hospital along with the driver.

The SWAT officer was also transported to the hospital with reported chest pain, Teare said. He's expected to be OK.

Officials do not believe speeding was a factor for either of the drivers. The SWAT officer was reportedly also not responding to a call.

Teare said the driver of the Lexus was evaluated, but no signs of intoxication were found. He said, however, they will be running more tests.

Officials said the Lexus driver could face up to 20 years with accepted charges of reckless aggravated assault, which is a 2nd-degree felony, but that the charges could be upgraded.

