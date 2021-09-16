police chase

Stolen U-Haul truck plunges into White Oak Bayou after police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man fleeing police officers in a stolen moving truck crashed into a Houston bayou early Thursday.

It began with a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck around 2 a.m. on Gray Street, but the driver took off and led Houston police on a short chase, authorities said.

The truck chase ended when the driver crashed into White Oak Bayou near Usener Street, according to Houston police.

The driver bailed from the truck and was able to run away, but he was caught by an HPD K9 unit.

There was no word on the suspect's identity or what specific charges they face.
