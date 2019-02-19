SPORTS

Biggio gives invaluable 'hall of fame' expertise to Houston Astros players

EMBED </>More Videos

Craig Biggio becomes 'lifer' with latest Astros spring training visit

By
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
While the faces and names change season to season at spring training, the Houston Astros have at least one constant.

Craig Biggio, whose name and credentials have become legendary in Houston baseball lore, donned a cap and uniform Tuesday to kick off another spring training appearance. He says he's made it to the preseason training ground for more than three decades now.

Since his retirement in 2007, Biggio has taken on the mentor role to the younger hitters, especially his contemporary at second base, Jose Altuve.

"I guess I'm a lifer when it comes to Houston Astro baseball and I love it," Biggio said. "I love our guys. And as I just get excited for George (Springer) and Jose and the older guys, I get excited for the guys in their first year in camp, remembering what it was like walking into a big league clubhouse for the first time."

And there's no better player that the young 'Stros can learn from. For his 19-season career, he averaged .281 batting while collecting 3,060 hits and 1,175 RBIs.

Biggio also expressed excitement for his son Cavan, who is getting the rub at Blue Jays spring training.

MORE ASTROS SPRING TRAINING 2019


Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBbaseballHoustonFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Manny Machado agrees to richest free agency deal in US sports
Riot ensues after soccer fans barred from stadium in Rio
Houston Astros have the best uniform in baseball, vote says
James Harden: Rockets needed consistent scoring reflected in streak
More Sports
Top Stories
Softball coach charged after alleged attack on grandmother
Deadly raid leads to change on no-knock warrants
Make your own artwork at this Cypress DIY social studio
Going to rodeo cookoff? Don't forget umbrellas and coats!
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
Community on edge after 2 men shot to death inside their home
Statue of iconic WWII embrace spray-painted with #MeToo
Stepfather apologizing after slapping stepdaughter's bully
Show More
Woman punched, bit, and sexually assaulted at park: police
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Cypress coffee shop making big difference in Rwanda
Manny Machado agrees to richest free agency deal in US sports
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
More News