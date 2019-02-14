EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5138351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> BACK TO BASEBALL: Here's a sign baseball season is upon us. The Astros are at Spring Training!

Justin Verlander has short and long-term goals in mind entering Astros spring training in Florida.The ace of Houston's starting rotation wants a shot at another World Series championship for the team in 2019. And why not? He, Gerrit Cole, Wade Miley and Collin McHugh are the type of pitchers that can complement the Astros' bats when their hot.Still, Verlander is also looking to the future. He, along with his other rotation platoon-mates, won't be under contract with Houston after this season.In the video above, ABC13 Sports Director Greg Bailey gets the former MVP's thoughts on his longevity and how he's handling spring training now that he has a new job title: Dad.