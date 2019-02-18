SPORTS

Houston Astros prepare for first full squad workout of Spring Training

BACK TO BASEBALL: Here's a sign baseball season is upon us. The Astros are at Spring Training!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros position players will go through their first official workout of Spring Training Monday.

Players say they are ready to fight for those final roster spots.
Sports Director Greg Bailey says the Astros will most likely keep the roster the same because of their success last season.

Bailey is in West Palm Beach with the team. You can follow along live on his Twitter feed as the 'Stros come together for their first full squad workout.

Follow Greg Bailey on Facebook and Twitter.


Here are a few of his interviews from Spring Training
