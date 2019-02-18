It's a beautiful day for the first workout of #AstrosST! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Sc0QNFFljv — Houston Astros (@astros) February 14, 2019

#Astros Gerrit Cole glad to win arbitration for himself and others in #MLB pic.twitter.com/OH1Tatl4wW — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 14, 2019

#Astros Bregman on recovery from elbow procedure. All good news. pic.twitter.com/gRPtlvP4P7 — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 14, 2019

Verlander satisfied with his first live BP session #AstrosSpringTraining pic.twitter.com/Mf17PfY6CC — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 17, 2019

How nice is Kyle Tucker? Waited for both kids for their own pic. #Nice #AstrosSpringTraining pic.twitter.com/8sZ6g97dtm — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 17, 2019

The Astros position players will go through their first official workout of Spring Training Monday.Players say they are ready to fight for those final roster spots.Sports Director Greg Bailey says the Astros will most likely keep the roster the same because of their success last season.Bailey is in West Palm Beach with the team. You can follow along live on his Twitter feed as the 'Stros come together for their first full squad workout.Here are a few of his interviews from Spring Training