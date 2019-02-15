SPORTS

Roberto Osuna looks past 2018, ready to close for Astros

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Roberto Osuna has changes on the horizon heading into 2019.

Outwardly, Houston's stretch run acquisition from last season is adding pink to the mound. The eye-catching hue covers his entire glove, and it's something that means a lot to him.

"I told my mom I was going to wear a pink glove in honor to her," Osuna told reporters Friday at Astros spring training. "She's a great supporter, and she is everything to me."

To critics, it may be a little too convenient - a salute to his mom after controversy. Osuna was suspended for 75 games for violating MLB's policy on domestic violence. The charge stemming from the ban was later dropped.

On the playing field, Osuna has commanded the respect of manager A.J. Hinch and even skeptical teammates.

"He handled it, I think, as good as he could expect it," Hinch recalled his closer's reception in the clubhouse last year. "He was thorough with his teammates."

Osuna's talent is undeniable. His humble approach to pitching in the ninth inning or any time that he's asked is unique.


"He's the boss, and I wanna win," Osuna spoke of Hinch. "If he feels like the seventh inning will be the right time sometimes, I mean, I'll be ready."

The bottom line for the former Toronto star is winning.

"I wanna be part of history," Osuna said, invoking Houston's 2017 World Series run.

