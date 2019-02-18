I just asked Jose Altuve, what’s up with the new shield? “Everybody’s doing it.” #MVP #AstrosSpringTraining pic.twitter.com/Th1czUBk9Q — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 18, 2019

The hard-hitting position players of the Houston Astros have been spotted toward the tail end of last week shortly after pitchers and catchers reported to West Palm Beach.But on Monday, the 'Stros officially brought the full squad into the fold, as they prepared to "take it back" in 2019.While lofty expectations hang over the back-to-back AL West champs, the clubhouse atmosphere has been one of unity, with players expressing their fondness for each other, especially after a multi-month lay-off."You know what we say about family all the time. It's like seeing your brothers after several months off after we just left each other in the clubhouse after losing (the AL Championship Series), so it's always good to see these guys," said Astros outfielder Josh Reddick.While there weren't too many developments early on in Monday's session, we did catch former MVP Jose Altuve sporting a batting helmet with a face shield, similar to the one that Carlos Correa sports at the plate. When asked the reason for taking up the new headpiece, Altuve said, "Everybody's doing it."Aside from new additions, Altuve still feels he has has something to prove, despite the hardware that validates his game.The 'Stros have five full days before the first game of spring training - a Saturday evening matchup with the Washington Nationals.