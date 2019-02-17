#Astros Jake Marisnick ready to compete for his spot. Feels really good after a lot of offseason work. #JakeDay pic.twitter.com/R9zeQGAnbE — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 17, 2019

Astros pitcher Will Harris wants to hit. Story of the day from AJ Hinch on a Harris at bat in San Diego. #AstrosSpringTraining pic.twitter.com/QnU3izf9zi — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 17, 2019

Verlander throws live batting practice for the first time #AstrosSpringTraining pic.twitter.com/pwUpeb1NoN — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 17, 2019

Verlander satisfied with his first live BP session #AstrosSpringTraining pic.twitter.com/Mf17PfY6CC — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 17, 2019

Every team has some kind of roster turnover from season to season, but with their recent success, the Houston Astros have mostly kept their team the same.This winter, when the team had an opportunity to sign a 3-time All-Star outfielder, the Astros front office polled their veterans before the signing.The results came back unanimously in favor of adding Michael Brantley to the squad.Brantley is just one of many who reported to Florida on Sunday as the team gears up for full squad workouts.ABC13 Sports Director Greg Bailey is with the Astros as they prepare for their first Spring Training game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, Feb. 24.Here's some of what the players and coaches said on the first full of practice: