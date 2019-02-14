Houston Astros pitchers and catchers start Spring Training

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Spring Training is upon us.
It's a beautiful day for the first workout of #AstrosST! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Sc0QNFFljv— Houston Astros (@astros) February 14, 2019
Pitchers and catchers have reported to FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the Astros hold their Spring Training camp.
The rest of the squad will report Feb. 17.
ABC13's Greg Bailey will be at Spring Training. Here are a few of his interviews from the first day:
#Astros Gerrit Cole glad to win arbitration for himself and others in #MLB pic.twitter.com/OH1Tatl4wW— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 14, 2019
#Astros Bregman on recovery from elbow procedure. All good news. pic.twitter.com/gRPtlvP4P7— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) February 14, 2019