SPORTS

Houston Astros pitchers and catchers start Spring Training

EMBED </>More Videos

BACK TO BASEBALL: Here's a sign baseball season is upon us. The Astros are at Spring Training!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Spring Training is upon us.

RELATED: Houston Astros stars discuss team's goals for 2019 season

Pitchers and catchers have reported to FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the Astros hold their Spring Training camp.

The rest of the squad will report Feb. 17.

ABC13's Greg Bailey will be at Spring Training. Here are a few of his interviews from the first day:
SEE MORE: Forrest Whitley among 11 non-roster pitchers invited to Astros spring training
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosspring trainingbaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Alex Bregman is ready to beat the Red Sox
James Harden extends 30-point streak to 31 games, second longest in NBA history
Leap by Joel Embiid startles Oscar nominee Regina King
T-Wolves overcome Harden's 42 to top Houston 121-111
More Sports
Top Stories
3 fatally shot in double murder-suicide inside Pearland home
Mayor backs rapper's idea to bring new theme park to Houston
Priest under investigation after 4 more victims come forward
10-year-old missing for 8 months after running away from CPS
Astros' Alex Bregman is ready to beat the Red Sox
Jussie Smollett: 'I am not weak'
Woman caught on video stealing tow truck from gas station
Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog
Show More
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Rare 'black panther' photographed for first time in century
Queso, cupcakes and more: Last minute Valentine's treats
The 60: Store closes after Nike ban for supporting Kaepernick
'Zombie deer' disease reported in 24 states
More News