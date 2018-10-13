GET OUTDOORS: 15 fun things to do this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2323107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> No matter what your aesthetic, you can find it in Houston.

Here's a list of some fun FREE or CHEAP things to do around Houston this weekend.It's been a banner year for Memorial Park, with news in the spring of a blockbuster, $70 million grant from the Kinder Foundation. Now, locals can rejoice in more good news: the completion of a crucial phase in the park's redevelopment.As part of the Memorial Park Master Plan, the Eastern Glades Phase I project has been completed. For park users, that means East Memorial Loop Drive has been realigned, extending the Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail to a full three miles.If it's been days since you posted and you feel as though you've exhausted every Instagram-worthy spot in Houston, we have a surprise for you.Head out to this local music festival for all things fun. Enjoy free drinks and crafts. Food and novelty items will be available to purchase.Located at 4400 Bellaire Blvd. The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.Head out to Miller Outdoor Theatre and enjoy sounds from Ann Hampton Callaway and the Urban Knights at 7:30 p.m.Head out to this local Greek Festival for all things GREEK. Enjoy free drinks and crafts. Food and novelty items will be available to purchase.Located at The Greek Orthodox Church on 19th Street. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Check out this Italian Festival for just $6 if you love pizza and pasta.Located at the St. Thomas Campus in Houston. Times varies.Enjoy some art from local artist around Houston.Located at 901 Bagby St. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for kids.Enjoy live music, food trucks, carnival and a beer garden. Food and novelty items will be available to purchase.Located in downtown historic Katy from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.Tickets: Free for kids, $5 for adults.Enjoy the fall with extreme pumpkin carving and a fall festival atmosphere.Located at 2100 Cane Island Pkwy. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Head out to this local festival for all things food.Located in downtown Conroe. The festival starts at 11 a.m.Tickets: Free for kids, $12 for adults.P-6 Farms is giving families some Texas-sized fun with an Astros twist for the fall season.Located at 9963 Poole's Rd.Go back in history with costumes, food and more.Tickets are $23.95 online or $30 at the gate. Price of admission is $11.95 for children.Who doesn't love wine? Enjoy wines from all over the world at the Kemah Boardwalk from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.Enjoy family, friends, food, dancing, music and more at the light festival.Located at 2525 FM 565 in Baytown. The festival will start at 3 p.m.Enjoy family, food, music in culture at Discovery Green in Houston.The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.