GET OUTDOORS: 15 fun things to do this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's a list of some fun FREE or CHEAP things to do around Houston this weekend.
Memorial Park
It's been a banner year for Memorial Park, with news in the spring of a blockbuster, $70 million grant from the Kinder Foundation. Now, locals can rejoice in more good news: the completion of a crucial phase in the park's redevelopment.
As part of the Memorial Park Master Plan, the Eastern Glades Phase I project has been completed. For park users, that means East Memorial Loop Drive has been realigned, extending the Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail to a full three miles.
Instagram Spots Around Houston
If it's been days since you posted and you feel as though you've exhausted every Instagram-worthy spot in Houston, we have a surprise for you.
Eveyln's Park Music Festival
Head out to this local music festival for all things fun. Enjoy free drinks and crafts. Food and novelty items will be available to purchase.
Located at 4400 Bellaire Blvd. The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A Celebration of Jazz
Head out to Miller Outdoor Theatre and enjoy sounds from Ann Hampton Callaway and the Urban Knights at 7:30 p.m.
Galveston Island Greek Festival
Head out to this local Greek Festival for all things GREEK. Enjoy free drinks and crafts. Food and novelty items will be available to purchase.
Located at The Greek Orthodox Church on 19th Street. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Houston Italian Festival
Check out this Italian Festival for just $6 if you love pizza and pasta.
Located at the St. Thomas Campus in Houston. Times varies.
Bayou City Arts Festival
Enjoy some art from local artist around Houston.
Located at 901 Bagby St. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for kids.
Katy Rice Harvest Festival
Enjoy live music, food trucks, carnival and a beer garden. Food and novelty items will be available to purchase.
Located in downtown historic Katy from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets: Free for kids, $5 for adults.
Pumpkinpalooza
Enjoy the fall with extreme pumpkin carving and a fall festival atmosphere.
Located at 2100 Cane Island Pkwy. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Conroe Catfish Festival
Head out to this local festival for all things food.
Located in downtown Conroe. The festival starts at 11 a.m.
Tickets: Free for kids, $12 for adults.
Astros Corn Maze
P-6 Farms is giving families some Texas-sized fun with an Astros twist for the fall season.
Located at 9963 Poole's Rd.
Texas Renaissance Festival
Go back in history with costumes, food and more.
Tickets are $23.95 online or $30 at the gate. Price of admission is $11.95 for children.
Kemah Wine Festival
Who doesn't love wine? Enjoy wines from all over the world at the Kemah Boardwalk from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Light Festival
Enjoy family, friends, food, dancing, music and more at the light festival.
Located at 2525 FM 565 in Baytown. The festival will start at 3 p.m.
10th Annual Korean Festival
Enjoy family, food, music in culture at Discovery Green in Houston.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
