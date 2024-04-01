Texas has the 5th highest health care costs in the nation, Forbes says

Texas leads the nation with its health uninsured rate, but a study shows it doesn't have to be that way.

Texas leads the nation with its health uninsured rate, but a study shows it doesn't have to be that way.

Texas leads the nation with its health uninsured rate, but a study shows it doesn't have to be that way.

Texas leads the nation with its health uninsured rate, but a study shows it doesn't have to be that way.

A new Forbes Advisor study shedding light on Americans' top financial worries has revealed Texas has the fifth highest health care costs in the nation.

The video above is from a previous report: Millions of uninsured Texans have health coverage options and they may not know it

Forbes Advisor's annual report compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across nine different metrics to determine which states have the most and least expensive health care costs in 2024.

Factors include the average annual deductibles and premiums for employees using single and family coverage through employer-provided health insurance and the percentage of adults who chose not to see a healthcare provider due to costs within the last year, among others. Each state was ranked based on its score out of a total of 100 possible points.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: Study shows disparities in access to affordable health care for Black and brown Texans